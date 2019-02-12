Gary’s Tea: Carmelo Anthony Reportedly Isn’t Taking Care Of His Alleged Child With Mistress, A. J. Calloway Suspended From ‘Extra’ & More

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Lala Anthony separated from her husband, Carmelo Anthony nearly two years ago after he allegedly got a woman he slept with pregnant. Since then the two are trying to work on their marriage, but now the alleged mistress is speaking out.

Gary With Da Tea mentioned that the woman that has Anthony’s alleged baby is saying he doesn’t take care of his child. There has been no word if Carmelo even slept with this women or got a DNA test as well.

In other entertainment news, A.J. Calloway has recently been suspended from his job at “Extra.” He recently was accused of sexual misconduct by several different women and now the company is doing an internal review.

We will keep you posted on any updates of the allegations.

