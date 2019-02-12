Hip-Hop Spot: Can Two Successful Female Rappers Co-Exist?

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
| 02.12.19
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

This past weekend Cardi B took home a GRAMMY Award for Best Rap Album and gave a unforgettable performance at the show. A day after winning the prestigious award people on social media began hating on her.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

They left comments saying she didn’t deserve it and Cardi B got sick of listening to the negativity. She went on social media to tell people that she worked hard for where she is, as well as mentioned how many people said she was going to fail after having a baby.

SEE ALSO: Cardi B Deletes Instagram Page After Big Grammy Win

While all this was going on BET sent out a tweet talking about Nicki Minaj while trying to big up Cardi B. It didn’t go over well because Cardi B mentioned that she’s not about trashing people while celebrating her success.

At the end of the day Cardi B feels like she can never win and she removed her Instagram page. The question that we can’t stop asking is why can’t two female rappers co-exist?

See photos from the GRAMMY Awards below!

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Red Carpet Rundown: 2019 Grammy Awards [PHOTOS]

23 photos Launch gallery

Red Carpet Rundown: 2019 Grammy Awards [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Red Carpet Rundown: 2019 Grammy Awards [PHOTOS]

Red Carpet Rundown: 2019 Grammy Awards [PHOTOS]

Hollywood has descended upon the Staples Center in LA for music’s biggest night. Hosted by Alicia Keys, who showed up in a dazzling red gown, the Grammys will feature performances by Cardi B, Diana Ross and Lady Gaga. And we’re super excited for the highly anticipated Motown and tribute to the late Aretha Franklin featuring Andra Day, Yolanda Adams and Fantasia. MORE GRAMMYS COVERAGE: Cardi B Makes History With Her Best Rap Album Win At The 2019 Grammys, Performs "Money" Yolanda Adams, Fantasia And Andra Day Honor Aretha Franklin At 2019 Grammy Awards [VIDEO] Drake Won A Grammy Then Shaded The Grammys In His Acceptance Speech [VIDEO] Everyone Is Clowning Jennifer Lopez’s Motown Tribute At The 2019 Grammys [VIDEO]  

Hip-Hop Spot: Can Two Successful Female Rappers Co-Exist? was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Trending Tough Love
Trending
Fellas Hurry! 10 Last Minute Valentines Day Gift…
 7 hours ago
02.13.19
Trending Couple lying in bed together
Trending
Romantic R&B Valentine’s Day Playlist
 7 hours ago
02.13.19
Cardi B Birthday Bash ATL 2018
Cardi B Responds To Nicki Minaj-BET Trolling
 7 hours ago
02.13.19
Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian Visit Onyx Nightclub
Soulja Boy & Blac Chyna Secretly Dating?
 7 hours ago
02.13.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close