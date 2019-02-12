Hip-Hop Spot: Can Two Successful Female Rappers Co-Exist?

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
This past weekend Cardi B took home a GRAMMY Award for Best Rap Album and gave a unforgettable performance at the show. A day after winning the prestigious award people on social media began hating on her.
They left comments saying she didn’t deserve it and Cardi B got sick of listening to the negativity. She went on social media to tell people that she worked hard for where she is, as well as mentioned how many people said she was going to fail after having a baby.
While all this was going on BET sent out a tweet talking about Nicki Minaj while trying to big up Cardi B. It didn’t go over well because Cardi B mentioned that she’s not about trashing people while celebrating her success.
At the end of the day Cardi B feels like she can never win and she removed her Instagram page. The question that we can’t stop asking is why can’t two female rappers co-exist?
See photos from the GRAMMY Awards below!
Red Carpet Rundown: 2019 Grammy Awards [PHOTOS]
