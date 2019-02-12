CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Kareem Hunt Gets NFL Job Despite Video Footage Of Him Beating Woman

The former Kansas City Chiefs running back was picked up by the Cleveland Browns.

1 reads
Leave a comment
Heroes at The ESPYs Event

Source: Adriana M. Barraza/WENN.com / WENN

Kareem Hunt found himself booted from a talent-stacked Kansas City Chiefs squad last year after footage of him beating and kicking a woman surfaced. Despite the video evidence, Hunt was offered a job with the Cleveland Browns but his pathway in getting back to the field will be complicated.

Bleacher Report writes:

Early Monday afternoon, the Browns signed Hunt to a one-year, $1 million contract.

Congratulations, NFL: business as usual is back, and it’s booming.

There’s video of what Hunt did, from multiple angles. It’s a chaotic scene: a 216-pound athlete lashing out.

A CNN report cited three separate calls to police dispatch. It also noted that the hallway assault was one of three violent off-field acts of which he was accused in 2018: In January, a man told police in Kansas City, Missouri, that his nose and ribs were broken by Hunt and teammate George Atkinson during a nightclub brawl, and a witness said Hunt punched another individual during an altercation in June.

Hunt lands the gig by way of Browns GM John Dorsey, who was previously the Chiefs’ GM and drafted the running back. Dorsey claims Hunt has taken accountability for his actions and is working with the team on a treatment plan.

Photo: WENN

Kareem Hunt Gets NFL Job Despite Video Footage Of Him Beating Woman was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Trending Tough Love
Trending
Fellas Hurry! 10 Last Minute Valentines Day Gift…
 7 hours ago
02.13.19
Trending Couple lying in bed together
Trending
Romantic R&B Valentine’s Day Playlist
 7 hours ago
02.13.19
Cardi B Birthday Bash ATL 2018
Cardi B Responds To Nicki Minaj-BET Trolling
 7 hours ago
02.13.19
Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian Visit Onyx Nightclub
Soulja Boy & Blac Chyna Secretly Dating?
 7 hours ago
02.13.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close