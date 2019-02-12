TMZ is reporting that 21 Savage has finally been released from ICE on bond pending a deportation hearing.

Related: 21 Savage Arrested By ICE Agents In Atlanta, Says He’s A UK Citizen

21 Savage’s lawyers told TMZ, “21 Savage asked us to send a special message to his fans and supporters — he says that while he wasn’t present at the Grammy Awards, he was there in spirit and is grateful for the support from around the world and is more than ever, ready to be with his loved ones and continue making music that brings people together.”

21 Savage has been held by ICE since Super Bowl Sunday and was reportedly in the process of attempting to get his Visa.

Related: Jay-Z Assisting In 21 Savage’s Legal Battle With ICE

Source: TMZ

We will reveal more as information as it becomes available.

Stay up-to-date by following us on Facebook, Twitter and on Instagram at @hiphopdetroit.

21 Savage Released On Bond Pending Deportation Hearing was originally published on hothiphopdetroit.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: