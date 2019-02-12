CLOSE
Feature Story
21 Savage Released On Bond Pending Deportation Hearing

Metro Booming In Concert - New York, NY

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

TMZ is reporting that 21 Savage has finally been released from ICE on bond pending a deportation hearing.

21 Savage’s lawyers told TMZ,  “21 Savage asked us to send a special message to his fans and supporters — he says that while he wasn’t present at the Grammy Awards, he was there in spirit and is grateful for the support from around the world and is more than ever, ready to be with his loved ones and continue making music that brings people together.”

21 Savage has been held by ICE since Super Bowl Sunday and was reportedly in the process of attempting to get his Visa.

We will reveal more as information as it becomes available.

