Hip-Hop Spot: Why Lil Baby Was Arrested In Atlanta, What 21 Savage Had In His Car The Day He Was Taken To Jail & More

02.08.19
The past couple of weeks hasn’t been great for some rappers. Bow Wow was arrested after an altercation with his ex-girlfriend, 21 Savage was detained by ICE and now Lil Baby finds himself in some trouble.

Lil Baby was arrested in Atlanta after police say he was driving reckless. Hours after the arrest he sent out a message on social media about good and bad police.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). [caption id="attachment_3022470" align="aligncenter" width="825"] Source: Prince Williams / Getty[/caption] This weekend, while many were focused on who would come out on top at the Super Bowl another story emerged that took over headlines. Rapper 21 Savage was arrested by ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement), who says he is illegally living in the United States, CNN reports. Sign Up For Our Newsletter![sailthru_widget fields="email" sailthru_list="subscribers"] Apparently Savage’s real name is Shayaabin Abraham-Joseph and he is a citizen of the United Kingdom. Well go figure. Despite his gangsta persona and lyrics, Savage reportedly came to the US in 2005 when he was 13-years-old. His visa reportedly expired in 2006. “Mr. Abraham-Joseph is presently in ICE custody in Georgia and has been placed into removal proceedings before the federal immigration courts,” ICE said in a statement. “ICE will now await the outcome of his case before a federal immigration judge to determine future actions.” Savage’s lawyer issued this statement, “We are working diligently to get Mr. Abraham-Joseph out of detention while we work with the authorities to clear up any misunderstandings,” Dina LaPolt said in a statement to CNN. “Mr. Abraham-Joseph is a role model to the young people in this country, especially in Atlanta, Georgia, and is actively working in the community leading programs to help underprivileged youths in financial literacy.” While many celebrities came to Savage’s defense, Demi Lovato (like many of us) admitted that she thought the memes surrounding the story were hilarious. However, it didn’t take long before the Black community, led by Wale, to “check” Demi then make a joke about it at her expense. https://twitter.com/Wale/status/1092249674793181185 https://twitter.com/Wale/status/1092253152034734085 Demi eventually deactivated her Twitter account. See #BlackTwitter’s reaction to it all, below:

