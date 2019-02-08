Drake, Kendrick Lamar & Childish Gambino Curve Performing At 2019 Grammys

It looks like The Grammy Awards needs Soulja Boy to guide its come back. Several prominent MC’s have declined gracing their stage.

Some of the biggest names in Rap music have opted out of performing live at the 2019 Grammy Awards. The New York Times spoke to show producer Ken Ehrlich about repeated rejections they received and he pointed to the rather large elephant that has been dwelling the in that room for years.

“The fact of the matter is, we continue to have a problem in the hip-hop world,” he said. “When they don’t take home the big prize, the regard of the academy, and what the Grammys represent, continues to be less meaningful to the hip-hop community, which is sad.”

Additionally, Drizzy, K. Dot and D. Glover are all nominated for awards but their representatives have yet to even confirm if they will be in attendance for the ceremony.

While it is unclear if the shade is indeed real it should be noted that the recording academy has a long history of failing to put some respect on the Hip-Hop genre. Last year Lamar and Gambino both lost the “Album of the Year” slot to Bruno Mars. Jay-Z was also nominated for eight and came home with zero. In the past, the Grammys decided not to air winners in the Rap category on several occasions.

Pop singer Ariana Grande recently put the academy on blast after allegations that she was replaced as a live performer because she couldn’t get it together in time. She put them in their place via Twitter.

i’ve kept my mouth shut but now you’re lying about me. i can pull together a performance over night and you know that, Ken. it was when my creativity & self expression was stifled by you, that i decided not to attend. i hope the show is exactly what you want it to be and more. 🖤 — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) February 7, 2019

The 61st Annual Grammy Awards is set to air Sunday, February 10 with Alicia Keys as the host. Kendrick leads all nominees with eight nods.

