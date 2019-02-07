Gary’s Tea: Brandy Reportedly Tries To Lip Sync For Kennedy Center Performance, More Details About Jussie Smollett’s Alleged Attack & More

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Brandy allegedly was trying to pull Milli Vanilli for her performance at the Kennedy Center. For any performer being asked to have a show there is an honor.

With those performances a live orchestra accompanies the artists. According to Gary With Da Tea, Brandy was trying to lip sync and then the performance got cancelled because they wouldn’t allow her to. There was also some talk that she was sick and the doctor told her not to perform.

In other entertainment news, Jussie Smollett was allegedly attacked last week and the police in Chicago are still investigating everything. Additional video footage was found and they’re still looking for the men that attacked him.

The two men that were caught before turned out to be homeless and had no involvement in it.

