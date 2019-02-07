Residents in the Northside want change asap!

They went to City Hall voicing their concerns Wednesday evening, including Helen Gaynor who was lived in the neighborhood for 50 years. She describes the intersection where Chase and Florida avenues meet as dangerous, hectic, and not residential.

It looks like they are talking about adding a Four Way Stop and adding stop signs. (FOX19)

I hope they come up with something soon and that’s Fasho!

Northside Residents Want Change was originally published on rnbcincy.com

Written By: Don Juan Fasho Posted 11 hours ago

