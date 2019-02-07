Reportedly, the staff at the Wendy Williams show is upset with her.

On Nick Cannon’s first day he shared with the audience the conversation he had with Wendy and her family and how great she was doing.

The only problem is, she never shared with her staff how she is doing and some members of her staff have been with her since Day 1.

One person commented, “it’s a complete joke to be kept in the dark…how could she be so selfish? We all rely on this paycheck.”

Wendy was spotted last week in Florida which has also led her staff to believe she is lying about her illness.

Wendy Williams’ Staff Upset About Being Kept in Dark About Show, Says Wendy Is Faking Sickness was originally published on hot1079philly.com

Written By: Paris Nicole Posted 7 hours ago

