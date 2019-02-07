CLOSE
Nicki Minaj Named Highest Selling Artist of the Century

Congratulations to Nicki Minaj on being named the highest selling female artists of the century.

Nicki has also become the first female rapper to sell 100 million units in the United States.

Although her sales have declined, Nicki has sold 8.5 million albums in the last nine years and over 92 million singles in the same period of time.

