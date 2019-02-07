Daelynn Settle Talks Her Incredible Weight Loss Journey, Inspiration & More!

How does a woman weigh 302 pounds, dedicate herself to a life of change and positivity and wind up losing half of her body weight? Meet Dalelynn Settle, a Houston woman who was featured in People Magazine’s “Weight Loss” issue.

“At my highest I was 302 pounds,” Settle says. “I got there … just a lot of different things. I was never an overweight child. I got married when I was 20 and our first daughter was due on the day of wedding anniversary. So a lot of life changes. I dealt with anxiety and depression, began taking medication for my depression and anxiety and that’s when the weight gain began. Y’know, being a stay at home mom … everything I hoped and dreamed for, it felt like it was slipping away.”

Settle didn’t find out she was 302 pounds until her sister passed away in 2014 after an artery exploded in her heart. “Nikki’s death saved my life,” she said. “But my family is predisposed to high blood pressure and diseases. People used to say, “well, high blood pressure runs in my family.” No, the problem is, ‘Nobody runs in our family.’ Her blood pressure literally caused her aorta to burst.

After that, Settle rededicated her life and her families’ lives to better eating and for her, working out with her trainer and sharing her message of perseverance!

Brandon Caldwell

