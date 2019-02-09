Nominate Someone to Be Honored! The WIZ Top 30 Under 30

0 reads Leave a comment
Attention all movers, shakers, innovators and Cincinnati culture creators, 101.1 The WIZ is kicking off our 30 Under 30 nominations for 2019! We want to honor 30 people under 30 that are trailblazers making major moves within the Cincinnati Area
Nominate someone making a difference in our community who is under the age of 30 before April 19th.
