Louis Farrakhan Inducted Into Omega Psi Phi Fraternity [PHOTOS]

Justice Or Else Mobilization

Source: Monica Morgan / Getty

Minister Louis Farrakhan is officially a part of purple and gold team. 

Earlier this month, the 85-year-old Nation of Islam leader was initiated as a member of Omega Psi Phi at the fraternity’s Atlanta headquarters. No probate, but Farrakhan confirmed the news on Twitter with a celebratory photos in his Que paraphernalia. 

Not a stranger to HBCU traditions, Farrakhan attended Winston Salem Teachers College before it became Winston Salem State University on a track scholarship. 

Congrats, minister! 

Celebrity Members Of Omega Psi Phi [PHOTOS]

Celebrity Members Of Omega Psi Phi [PHOTOS]

