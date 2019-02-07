CLOSE
Big Boi ft. Sleepy Brown “Doin It,” Wifisfuneral & Robb Bank$ “Can’t Feel My Face” & More | Daily Visuals 2.6.19

Big Boi and Sleepy Brown love the ladies and Wifisfuneral & Robb Bank$ love that lean. Today's Daily Visuals.

Last Friday Big Boi unexpectedly dropped two new cuts and now we have a new video to one of those new tracks and already he’s coming through with a video in support of the surprise drops.

His new video for “Doin It” features a familiar face in Sleepy Brown playing the piano in the studio alongside Big Boi whenever he isn’t spending quality time with his wifey and their pup in a luxury setting. We actually mean a pup, not a son that one would refer to as a pup. Cute pup.

Back in the City of Angels Too $hort and Legado 7 unite the Black and Hispanic community for a rooftop celebration in the sunny clip to “Sexy Dance.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Wifisfuneral and Robb Bank$, Kollision, and more.

BIG BOI FT. SLEEPY BROWN – “DOIN IT”

TOO $HORT FT. LEGADO 7 & DJ KHALED – “SEXY DANCER”

WIFISFUNERAL & ROBB BANK$ – “CAN’T FEEL MY FACE”

KOLLISION – “FREAKY GIRLS”

BBG BABY JOE – “NEXT”

