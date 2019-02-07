CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Kanye West & Kim Kardashian Back Out Of Miami Condo Deal, Eyeing The Bahamas

Yeezy and Kim want a spot more on the low.

0 reads
Leave a comment

The Miami Beach condo that Kanye West surprised his wife Kim Kardashian with as a Christmas gift is now a no-go. The couple is backing out of the deal and eyeing cribs that reportedly offer more privacy. 

Sources close to the situation tell TMZ … Kim and Kanye are no longer going through with the deal after deciding their money would be better spent on a piece of property that’s more private and secluded.

We’re told Kim and Ye are looking into real estate in the Bahamas and other tropical destinations … and they want something the whole family can enjoy. 

There aren’t exactly gift receipts for $14 million condos … and we’re told Kim and Kanye are losing their $600,000 down payment. 

Is that $600K L tax deductible?

Reportedly, the couple got cold feet after they were photographed on their balcony.

Photo: WENN.com

Kanye West & Kim Kardashian Back Out Of Miami Condo Deal, Eyeing The Bahamas was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Louis Farrakhan Inducted Into Omega Psi Phi Fraternity…
 1 hour ago
02.07.19
Boxer Rocky Lockridge Dead At 60
 2 hours ago
02.07.19
Chris Brown Listening Party For 'Royalty'
Chris Brown Challenges Offset To ‘Fight Me’ Over…
 3 hours ago
02.07.19
FBI Launches Investigation Of ‘Empire’ Mail After Jussie…
 4 hours ago
02.07.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close