CLOSE
9 O'Clock News
Home9 O'Clock News

Freeway Receives a Kidney Transplant

1 reads
Leave a comment
Freeway

Source: @Justinmyview / R1 Digital

State Property rapper Freeway received a kidney transplant on Monday morning (February 5th) after being diagnosed with kidney failure several years ago.

Freeway posted a video of himself getting prepped by nurses at the hospital on his Instagram, he was in good spirits as he thanked fans for their prayers and support.

Freeways manager, Sherman Byers, posted an update on the rapper’s condition on Monday afternoon writing, “It gives me great pleasure to announce Freeway’s surgery was a success, he is now in recovery. He thanks you all for your prayers!”

Our prayers are with Freeway and we wish him a speedy recovery.

Freeway Receives a Kidney Transplant was originally published on hot1079philly.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Louis Farrakhan Inducted Into Omega Psi Phi Fraternity…
 3 hours ago
02.07.19
Boxer Rocky Lockridge Dead At 60
 4 hours ago
02.07.19
Chris Brown Listening Party For 'Royalty'
Chris Brown Challenges Offset To ‘Fight Me’ Over…
 5 hours ago
02.07.19
FBI Launches Investigation Of ‘Empire’ Mail After Jussie…
 5 hours ago
02.07.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close