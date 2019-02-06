State Property rapper Freeway received a kidney transplant on Monday morning (February 5th) after being diagnosed with kidney failure several years ago.

Freeway posted a video of himself getting prepped by nurses at the hospital on his Instagram, he was in good spirits as he thanked fans for their prayers and support.

Freeways manager, Sherman Byers, posted an update on the rapper’s condition on Monday afternoon writing, “It gives me great pleasure to announce Freeway’s surgery was a success, he is now in recovery. He thanks you all for your prayers!”

Our prayers are with Freeway and we wish him a speedy recovery.

Freeway Receives a Kidney Transplant was originally published on hot1079philly.com

Written By: Paris Nicole Posted February 6, 2019

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: