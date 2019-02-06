CREATOR OF POWER, COURTNEY A. KEMP, IS AT IT AGAIN

She’s Developing A Corrupt Cop Drama Series For HBO

The show is inspired by a true story of a gang of crooked cops operating out of NewYork’s 30th Precinct during the 90s. However, it will be set in present-day NewYork.

According to Variety, “It begins as a story of a cop family and ends as the story of a crime wave infecting the highest levels of municipal government, corrupting the justice system and defining a city.”

Kemp will be wearing ALL the hats for this production, too. She’s on board as writer, executive producer, and showrunner under her End of Episode production banner. Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman of The Intellectual Property Corporation will also executive produce along with Power actor Jerry Ferrara, Chris Selak and Danielle De Jesus for End of Episode.

The series, a co-production between HBO and Lionsgate, falls under the multi-year development and production deal Kemp signed with Lionsgate in October.

Kemp really hit it big with “Power,” which marked her debut as a creator and showrunner. And for her first show, she has attained much success for herself and the network.

Her prior credits include “The Good Wife,” “Eli Stone,” and “The Bernie Mac Show.” And before the days of her television prowess, Kemp wrote for GQ, Vibe and Marie Claire, among other prestigious magazines.