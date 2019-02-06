KELLY ROWLAND TO HOST 2019 ESSENCE BLACK WOMEN IN HOLLYWOOD AWARDS

Kelly Rowland is taking her talents to hosting. ESSENCE announced that Rowland will host the Black Women In Hollywood Awards later this month.

“I’m so honored to host this year’s Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards and shine a light on four exceptional women for their art and social activism,” said the four-time Grammy Award recipient. “With this phenomenal Oscar-week celebration, Essence creates a special place that elevates the beauty, power and magic of Black women.”

Essence is the number one media, technology and commerce company serving Black women. Kelly Rowland will be in the midst of amazing company as she hosts this celebration. This year Essence will honor Amandla Stenberg (The Hate U Give), Jenifer Lewis (Black-ish), Kiki Layne (If Beale Street Could Talk) and Regina Hall. The program will commence on Thursday, February 21.

She has started 2019 with a bang. She currently stars as Gladys Knight in BET’s new bio series, American Soul. The show gives insight about the behind the scenes work that went into creating Soul Train. In addition, she dropped a new woman empowering track, entitled “Crown.”

It looks like Rowland, 37, will keep this same energy all year. Peep the track’s music video below.