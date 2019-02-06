CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

R. Kelly Is Now Banned From Philadelphia

Philly to R, kick rocks.

0 reads
Leave a comment

The Philadelphia City Council has unanimously voted to ban R. Kelly. So, which city is next?

Councilwoman Helen Gym revealed the passing of the resolution on Twitter last week. That’s right, the R&B crooner is officially not welcome in the City of Brotherly Love.

Per the allegations in the Surviving R. Kelly docuseries, he’s been spreading more fear and abuse than love anyway.

Nevertheless, Kelly is planning on heading off on a tour of New Zealand and Australia. Who asked for this?

[H/T HipHopDX]

Photo: WENN.com

R. Kelly Is Now Banned From Philadelphia was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Louis Farrakhan Inducted Into Omega Psi Phi Fraternity…
 3 hours ago
02.07.19
Boxer Rocky Lockridge Dead At 60
 4 hours ago
02.07.19
Chris Brown Listening Party For 'Royalty'
Chris Brown Challenges Offset To ‘Fight Me’ Over…
 5 hours ago
02.07.19
FBI Launches Investigation Of ‘Empire’ Mail After Jussie…
 5 hours ago
02.07.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close