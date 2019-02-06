Boost Your Ride and Win a Ford Fusion!

You’ve heard the saying New Year, New you!! Well 101.1 The WIZ and Boost Mobile want to give you a new car for 2019!

The WIZ wants to Boost Your Ride and give you a new 2019 Ford Fusion! We’re giving 101 listeners a chance to win a 2019 Ford Fusion and all you have to do is meet A-Plus at one of our Boost Your Ride Live Broadcast and qualify at a Boost Mobile location near you!

Make 2019 the best year ever! Let 101.1 The WIZ Boost Your Ride by putting you in a 2019 Ford Fusion! Brought to you by BOos Mobile and 101.1 The WIZ, Cincinnati’s number one station for Hip Hop and R&B!

Boost Your Ride Live Broadcast Dates:

BOOST MOBILE 2019 FORD FUSION CAR GIVEAWAY SWEEPSTAKES

OFFICIAL RULES

YOU MUST BE PRESENT TO WIN. NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT IS NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE A PARTICIPANT’S CHANCES OF WINNING. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED OR RESTRICTED BY LAW.

SWEEPSTAKES DESCRIPTION

The Boost Mobile Car Giveaway (“Sweepstakes”) will begin February 15, 2019 and end on March 30, 2019 (“Sweepstakes Period”). This Sweepstakes will be conducted in three phases. The first phase of this Sweepstakes will be conducted online at wiznation.com. The second and third phase of the Sweepstakes will be conducted through on-site registration. One (1) grand prize winner will be awarded a 2019 Ford Fusion. The 2019 Ford Fusion grand prize vehicle has an estimated retail value of approximately Twenty Thousand Dollars (ARV $20,000). See below for further details.

SWEEPSTAKES ADMINISTRATION

The Sweepstakes will be administrated by WIZF-FM (“Station”) and Boost Mobile, LLC serving as the Promotional Partner.

The Station will serve as the Sweepstakes Administrator in developing the official rules, publicizing and conducting the Sweepstakes on the air, and selecting the winner or winners.

Boost Mobile is the Promotional Partner and prize provider for this Sweepstakes, and is not responsible for its administration or for the selection of winners.

ELIGIBILITY

The Sweepstakes is only open to legal residents of the states of Ohio and Kentucky at time of entry. Employees of Station, its subsidiaries, affiliates, general sponsors, advertisers, competitors, promotional partners, other radio stations in the Cincinnati, Ohio metropolitan area, and members of the immediate families or those living in the

same households (whether related or not) of any of the above are not eligible to participate or win in this Sweepstakes. For purposes of this sweepstakes, immediate family members mean spouses, parents, grandparents, children, and siblings and their respective spouses. VOID OUTSIDE OF THE ELIGIBILITY AREA AND WHERE PROHIBITED OR RESTRICTED BY LAW. All federal, state and local laws and regulations apply.

HOW TO ENTER / EXECUTION:

During the Sweepstakes Period, participants can enter the Sweepstakes in one of three ways as described below:

First Method of Entry – Online Registration:

1. During the Sweepstakes Period, participants must register online through the Station’s website at wiznation.com

2. Upon entering the Station’s website, participants are to follow the on-screen instructions, including entering their name, date of birth, address, phone number, email address, and any optional or additional contact information, as requested, to register for a chance to win.

3. As part of the registration process, participants must submit a brief essay of one hundred and one (101) words describing why they should win the key to the prize vehicle. Participants must also submit a photo of their “beat-up” ride.

4. After completing the registration process, qualified participants will be eligible for a chance to win.

5. Submitted entries must be “family friendly”, appropriate for all audiences, and must meet the below-listed Entry Requirements.

6. By uploading a submission and entering this Sweepstakes, each participant represents and warrants that they are authorized to and have the rights to submit the content within the entry. Entry information becomes the property of the Administrator and will not be acknowledged or returned. Entries will be disqualified if they are late, incomplete and/or in excess of the stated entry limits.

7. All internet entries must be received by 11:59pm local time on Tuesday, March 24, 2019, or they will be void.

8. During the first phase of the Sweepstakes, eleven (11) semi-finalists will be randomly selected from among the eligible online submissions.

Entry Requirements:

 Entries may not be patently offensive, illegal, pornographic or obscene, or similarly inappropriate in the Administrator’s sole discretion

 Entries must not contain lewd or sexual content or references

 Submissions may not infringe upon any rights of any third party including without limitation, copyright, trademark and right of publicity or privacy

 Entries must not contain commercial products (e.g., clothing, toys, food) and/or their trademarks, brands, logos or endorsements

 Entries must be produced and solely owned by the contestant submitting the entry

 Entries must be unpublished and not have been submitted in other competitions

 Submissions must not contain: unnecessary violence, derogatory characterizations of any ethnic, racial, sexual or religious groups, humiliate other people (publicly or otherwise), or otherwise assault or threaten others

 If additional individuals are featured in the entry, each participant warrants and represents that the participant has obtained permission from each person who appears in the submission

Second Method of Entry – On-Site Registration:

1. The second phase will be conducted on-site at six (6) participating local area Boost Mobile dealer locations as listed below. Opportunities to register for the Sweepstakes will occur on the following dates and times (local time):

a. Friday, February 15, 2019 from 5pm – 7pm at 1301 Main St. Hamilton, OH 45013

b. Friday, February 22, 2019 from 5pm- 7pm at 10224 Colerain Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45251

c. Saturday, March 2, 2019 from 1pm – 3pm at 8460 US 42, Florence, KT 41042

d. Friday, March 8, 2019 from 5pm – 7pm at 5979 Glenway Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45238

e. Sunday, March 17, 2019 from 1pm – 3pm at 4332 Glenway Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45205

f. Saturday, March 23, 2019 from 2pm – 4pm at 700 Loveland Madeira Rd., Loveland, OH 45140

2. Participants must complete and submit a Sweepstakes registration form that will be available from Station personnel. Fifteen (15) total semi-finalists will be randomly selected from the eligible entries from each participating Boost Mobile

location, totaling ninety (90) names to become semi-finalists for this Sweepstakes.

3. Participants must enter their name, address, phone number, email address, and any optional or additional contact information, as requested, on the registration form.

4. From the first two methods of entry of this Sweepstakes, a total of one hundred and one (101) participants will qualify for a chance to become a finalist and be included in the finalist drawing that will take place on Monday, March 25, 2019.

5. Out of the 101 qualified participants, ten (10) finalists will be randomly drawn and each selected finalist will receive an entry ticket to the Boost Mobile Car Giveaway Party (retail value of $0.00 each) for a chance to win a 2019 Ford Fusion.

6. Finalists from the drawing will be required to stop by the 101.1 The Wiz Station in order to pick up their entry ticket to the Boost Mobile Car Giveaway party by Friday, March 29, 2019.

7. Prizes will be awarded only upon winner verification and final approval by the Station and / or Sweepstake’s Administrator.

8. All winners must provide valid identification (e.g. via driver’s license, passport or other government-issued I.D. containing the person’s name, date of birth, and photograph) to claim the prize. Identification documents must match information previously provided in the registration form.

9. All decisions made by Administrator and/or Station management regarding any aspect of this Sweepstakes are final. Boost Mobile is the Promotional Partner for this Sweepstakes and is not responsible for its administration.

Third Method of Entry – On-Site Registration

10. The third and final phase/method of entry of this Sweepstakes will take place at the final participating Boost Mobile location on March 30th, 2019 from 10am through 2pm located at 2304 Dixie Hwy, Hamilton, OH 45015; where the Boost Mobile Car Giveaway Party will take place.

11. Participants will be encouraged to register on-site and one (1) participant will have a chance to win an entry ticket to the Boost Mobile Car Giveaway Party by random drawing and become the eleventh (11th) finalist.

12. Participants must enter their name, address, phone number, email address, and any optional or additional contact information, as requested, on the registration form.

13. All completed entry forms must be received by 2pm (local time) on March 30th 2019 to be eligible for a chance to win.

14. The 11th Finalist drawing will take place on March 30th, 2019. Radio personnel A Plus will randomly pull a name and announce the 11th semi-finalist at 2pm.

15. The winner must provide valid identification (e.g. via driver’s license, passport or other government-issued I.D. containing the person’s name, date of birth, and photograph) to claim the prize. Identification documents must match information previously provided in the registration form.

16. All decisions made by Administrator and/or Station management regarding any aspect of this Sweepstakes are final. Boost Mobile is the promotional partner for this Sweepstakes and is not responsible for its administration.

Winner Selection – Random Drawing:

1. At the Boost Mobile Car Giveaway Party on March 30, 2019, one (1) grand prize winner will be awarded a 2019 Ford Fusion. The winner will be determined from among the eleven (11) eligible finalists. The grand prize winner will be determined by:

i. Each of the eleven (11) finalist will be randomly given a Boost Mobile cell phone

ii. Each of the Boost Mobile cell phones will have an app installed on the phone that the finalist must open

iii. One phone will be programmed to remote start the 2019 Ford Fusion

iv. The finalist with the phone that remote starts the 2019 Ford Fusion will be the grand prize winner

2. MUST BE PRESENT TO WIN. The potential grand prize winner must be present to win onsite at the final Boost Mobile location on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 3pm and provided with instructions for claiming their prize. If the winning entrant is not present, the entries will be redrawn until the prize is awarded to an entrant present during the drawing.

3. Participants agree to be bound by the terms of these Official Rules and by the decisions of Administrator and/or Station management which will be final and binding in all matters pertaining to this Sweepstakes.

ELIGIBILITY RESTRICTIONS:

1. Unless otherwise stated, participants may only win once during this Sweepstakes.

2. Persons who have won a prize in another Sweepstakes or promotion of any kind from the Administrator and/or Station within the thirty (30) day period immediately preceding the start date of this Sweepstakes are not eligible to participate. Only one person per family or household (whether related or not) may win in any promotion from Administrator and/or Station during any thirty (30) day period.

PRIZES:

1. The following prize elements will be awarded: Qualifying Prize:

 Eleven (11) finalists will each be awarded an entry ticket into the 2019 Ford Fusion Boost Mobile Car Giveaway Party with an approximate retail value of $0.00 each. One (1) grand prize winner will be awarded a 2019 Ford Fusion. Grand prize (ARV $20,000).

Grand Prize:

 There will be one (1) grand prize winner. The winner will be awarded one (1) new 2019 Ford Fusion. The estimated retail value for the vehicle is approximately Twenty Thousand Dollars ($20,000.00).

 The Grand Prize Winner will take possession of the vehicle directly from the Dealership designated by the Administrator. The Winner must choose their vehicle from among a select group of pre-selected vehicles as determined by the Dealership.

 The Dealership will produce and procure all paperwork associated with the winners taking possession of the Grand Prize vehicle. The Administrator will handle the sales tax of the vehicle.

 The winner will be responsible for all other taxes and fees associated with winning, possessing, and using the prize vehicle including but not limited to insurance and maintenance.

 The winner agrees to look solely to the Dealership with respect to any warranties or claims arising from the vehicle.

 Administrator makes no guarantee, representation or warranty, express or implied, in fact or in law, relative to the prize vehicles, including, but not limited to, their quality, merchantability, mechanical condition or fitness.

2. Transportation to and from the event venue, meals, beverages, souvenirs, and incidentals are the responsibility of the winner.

3. Dates and times of concerts, events, trips, and activities promoted by event sponsors are subject to change and those changes are deemed to be beyond the control of the Administrator. Changes of venue, cancellation of engagements by performing artists, and/or their management may be permanent in nature. Administrator is not responsible for replacing tickets in the event of show cancellations as a result of weather, promoter or performer. The Administrator is not obligated to make any effort to find an alternative prize under these circumstances.

4. To the extent that prize elements are provided by third-party providers, winner agrees to look solely to applicable prize providers with respect to any claims, losses, or disputes in connection therewith.

5. Prize will not be mailed. Unless otherwise provided, prize must be claimed onsite at the Boost Mobile location at 2304 Dixie Hwy, Hamilton, OH 45015, no later than 3pm on Saturday, March 30th 2019, or the prize will be forfeited.

6. No substitution of prize is offered, no transfer of prize to a third party is permitted and non-cash prizes may not be redeemed for cash value, except as determined by the Administrator and/or Station management in its sole discretion.

7. The prize may only be claimed by the actual winner. Friends and family members are not eligible to claim the prize on behalf of the winner.

8. No substitution of Prize is offered, no transfer of Prize to a third party is permitted and non-cash Prizes may not be redeemed for cash value, except as determined by the Administrator and/or Station management in its sole discretion. Administrator reserves the right to substitute an item of equal or greater value in the event an advertised prize element is unavailable.

9. All Sweepstakes winners must sign and date liability release and waiver forms as requested. Failure to do so may result in winner forfeiting the prize.

10.Administrator and its affiliates and Promotional Partners shall not be liable for any claims made by ineligible participants.

11.If for any reason a Sweepstakes winner decides not to accept the prize awarded, the winner may be required to sign a release form acknowledging forfeiture of the prize. It will be at the discretion of the Sweepstakes Administrator and/or Station management if another participant is to be selected as the winner if time permits.

12.In the event any winner is found to be in violation of these Official Rules or is otherwise determined by Administrator, in its sole discretion to be ineligible, he / she may be required to forfeit the prize or to reimburse the Administrator and / or any sponsor for the stated value of the prize if such a violation is found after the prize has been used by the winner.

GENERAL CONDITIONS:

1. Winners are responsible for payment of all applicable taxes associated with the receipt of the Prize.

2. Any person winning over $600.00 in prizes will receive an IRS form 1099 at the end of the calendar year for tax purposes and a copy of such form will be filed with the IRS as required by law.

3. No purchase necessary. Sweepstakes is void where prohibited. Sweepstakes is subject to all applicable federal, state and local laws and regulations.

4. Odds of winning depend upon the number of eligible participants participating during the Sweepstakes Period.

5. By participating in the Sweepstakes, the winner or winners agree to have their name, voice, and/or likeness used in any advertising or broadcasting material relating to this Sweepstakes, in any media now known or hereafter devised for advertising or promotional purposes without additional compensation, and may be required to sign a publicity release prior to acceptance of the prize. By entering this Sweepstakes, each participant agrees to comply with the Official Rules and the decisions of the Sweepstakes Sponsor which shall be final and binding in all aspects relating to the Sweepstakes.

6. By participating in the Sweepstakes, the winner or winners will agree to hold Administrator, any other Sweepstakes parties and each of their respective affiliates, subsidiaries, agencies, officers, shareholders, directors, employees, agents and representatives of each of the foregoing, harmless against any and all claims or liability, directly or indirectly related to or arising from or in connection with Sweepstakes participation or the acceptance, possession or

use / misuse of awarded prize or any portion thereof, or participation in prize- related activities, including but not limited to any related travel.

7. The Administrator retains the right to disqualify any participant if all Sweepstakes rules are not followed. Sweepstakes void if prohibited by law.

8. So long as no participant is materially adversely affected, the Administrator reserves the right to make changes in these Sweepstakes rules, which will become effective upon being announced on the air and / or posted online.

9. By accepting the Prize, the winner acknowledges that Administrator have neither made, nor are in any manner responsible or liable for, any warranty, representation or guarantee, express or implied, in fact or in law, relative to the prize or to any portion thereof, including but not limited to its quality, mechanical condition or fitness for a particular purpose.

10. Administrator, its subsidiaries, its affiliates, participating sponsors and promotional partners will not assume any responsibility for any changes in the execution of the Sweepstakes, including; cancellation of the Sweepstakes as a result of the occurrence of events not within the control of Administrator, its subsidiaries, affiliates, participating sponsors, such as acts of God, strikes, terrorists acts or criminal acts of third parties. In the event such an act should occur, Administrator may in its sole discretion, offer the winner a comparable prize(s) in lieu of the prize originally awarded.

11. If for any reason, the Sweepstakes is not capable of running as planned, including without limitation, any suspected evidence of tampering or technological corruption or if any portion of the Sweepstakes is compromised by virus, bugs, worms or unauthorized human intervention, fraud, an insufficient number of qualified Sweepstakes entries, or any other causes beyond Administrator’s control which, in Administrator’s sole opinion, corrupts, threatens or impairs the administration, security, fairness, integrity, or proper conduct of the Sweepstakes, and Administrator reserves the right to cancel, terminate, modify or suspend the Sweepstakes at their sole discretion.

12. Copies of Sweepstakes Rules are available upon request during regular business hours, Monday – Friday 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., in the offices of the Station, located at 705 Central Ave., One Centennial Plaza Suite 200 Cincinnati, OH 45202. Copies of Sweepstakes rules may also be made available on the Station’s website or during on-site / in-person remote events. To obtain a list of winners, send a self-addressed, stamped envelope to “ Boost Mobile Ford Fusion Car Giveaway” Winners List Request, WIZF-FM, 850 Third Avenue, 1 Centennial Plaza, 705 Central Avenue, Suite 200, Cincinnati, OH 45202. Requests to obtain a list of winners must be received within thirty (30) days after the end of the Sweepstakes.

