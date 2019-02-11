Future History Maker Representing Change: Cynthia Booth

Cynthia Booth is a native of Cincinnati. She earned her Bachelor Degree from Denison University and a Master Degree from Indiana Wesleyan University. She is also a graduate of the Harvard Business School Executive Education Program on Corporate Strategy.

Ms. Booth, formerly a Banker with Firstar Bank (currently US Bank), was one of the highest-ranking females at the executive level during her tenure. In August 2000, Ms. Booth became President/CEO and Owner of COBCO Enterprises/McDonalds, a privately held company that owns eight McDonald’s Franchises.

Ms. Booth is the recipient of many community and civic awards, some of which include the YWCA Career Women of Achievement Award, the University of Cincinnati School of Business Distinguished Service Award, the 2005 State of Ohio Minority Retailer of the Year Award, the 2007 Enquirer Woman of the Year Award, the 2010 University of Cincinnati Entrepreneurial Excellence Award, the 2010 Ronald Award (the highest award that a McDonald’s business franchisee can receive), the 2014 CEG Business Excellence Award, the 2015 National Sorority of Phi Delta Kappa’s Extraordinary Entrepreneurship Award, the 2016 Lead Magazine Emerging Business Award, the 2016 University of Cincinnati Goering Center’s Family & Private Business Award, and the 2016 Indiana Wesleyan University’s DeVoe School of Business Distinguished Alumni Award. In 2018, Mrs. Booth was inducted into the African American Chamber of Commerce Black Business Hall of Fame. She was also honored with the John F. Barrett Entrepreneur Vision Award by Lead Magazine.

In February 2008, President George W. Bush honored Ms. Booth at the White House as an outstanding businessperson. She has also been featured in Fortune Magazine and has appeared on “CNN” Money Talks.

Cynthia serves on the boards of Denison University, First Financial Bank, and the Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber of Commerce. She is married to Paul Booth Sr. and they have two Children, Paul Jr. and Martin, and one granddaughter, Layla Booth.

