Smollett is back in Chicago working on the next season of Empire and cops want to have a chat with him as well. Smollett flew back to the Windy City after a show in L.A. to do scenes for the show and a table read with security at his side the entire time. As part of the investigation, cops want to talk with Smollett further about the incident and have announced that they’ve obtained new surveillance footage that may shed more light on what happened to Smollett.

Source: abc13.com

Jussie Smollet Returns to “Empire” Set in Chicago and Cops Want to Talk was originally published on rnbphilly.com

Written By: Karen Vaughn Posted 5 hours ago

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: