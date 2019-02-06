CLOSE
9 O'Clock News
Jennifer Lopez Set To Perform Motown Tribute at Grammy Awards; Twitter Reacts

Jennifer Lopez Appears At PURE Nightclub

When the Grammys announced that Jennifer Lopez was going to perform a Motown Tribute at the Grammy awards this Sunday, Twitter reacted in a not so subtle way. As the Grammys celebrates 60 years of Motown, the record label that brought us acts like The Jackson 5, The Supremes, The Temptations, Marvin Gaye, and Stevie Wonder, many thought having Jennifer Lopez perform was a bit of a stretch. Many people on Twitter were confused by the announcement and were wondering why didn’t they just get a Motown legend like Diana Ross or Stevie Wonder to perform, or at least someone black.

