Jennifer Lopez Set To Perform Motown Tribute at Grammy Awards; Twitter Reacts

When the Grammys announced that Jennifer Lopez was going to perform a Motown Tribute at the Grammy awards this Sunday, Twitter reacted in a not so subtle way. As the Grammys celebrates 60 years of Motown, the record label that brought us acts like The Jackson 5, The Supremes, The Temptations, Marvin Gaye, and Stevie Wonder, many thought having Jennifer Lopez perform was a bit of a stretch. Many people on Twitter were confused by the announcement and were wondering why didn’t they just get a Motown legend like Diana Ross or Stevie Wonder to perform, or at least someone black.

#JenniferLopez should not be the one to be giving a #Motown tribute at the #Grammys it’s so many Artis that came from that music genre they could’ve picked smh — Iam_Rasheeda (@MsNewYork_) February 5, 2019

Why is #JenniferLopez doing a tribute to Motown when artists like Stevie Wonder, Mary Wilson, Smokey Robinson, Martha Reeves and such, are still living and could bring REAL #Motown to the #Grammys???? What in the HELL does Lopez have to do with Motown???? https://t.co/nsIfhZk9YE — Sydney Chandler (@syds180turn) February 6, 2019

Chile I love J.Lo butttt they could’ve gotten original Motown Artists to sing 🎤 but imma just sit back and mind my business lmao. #Grammys2019 #JenniferLopez #Motown — Shonda (@VICKI_VICE84) February 6, 2019

