Playing Erik Killmonger in Black Panther took a mental toll on Michael B. Jordan.

Jordan told Oprah Winfrey for her SuperSoul Conversations that he went to therapy after shooting the film.

He said, “I went to therapy, I started talking to people, starting unpacking a little bit.”

In order to get into character, Jordan said he isolated himself because he figured Killmonger grew up alone. He said he didn’t have an escape plan when the work was done. That’s why he went to therapy because being in Killmonger’s mindstate “caught up to him.”

Michael B. Jordan Needed Therapy after Playing Killmonger in “Black Panther” was originally published on hot1079philly.com

Written By: Paris Nicole Posted 4 hours ago

