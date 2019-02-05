To kick off Super Bowl 53 ‘America The Beautiful’ was slayed by two young ladies named Chloe and Halle from Atlanta. The two did such an amazing job that they have been a bigger buzz than the big game itself. But alot of people were asking who are they, who is Chloe and Halle? So with a little research we have an answer and their low key success is just how they came onto the scene, Youtube and Beyonce’.

Their group which is called Chloe X Halle is comprised of two sisters that were ‘covering’ songs (much like Jaquees) on YouTube when they covered Beyonce’ “Pretty Hurts”. The cover was so awesome that it caught to attention of Beyonce’ herself who then signed to sisters to her label Parkwood Entertainment.

Their resume’ includes, a cameo on Beyonce’ “Lemonade” video, recurring rolls on ‘Grown-ish’ the spin off of ‘Black-ish’ plus the biggest thing would be their first studio album titled ‘The Kids are Alright’ has earned them the title of being Grammy Nominated for this years 2019 Grammy Awards.

Chloe X Halle outreach of success has know gone global. We will be making sure that we keep tabs on the sisters as their star continues to rise.

Who Is Super Bowl Stand Outs Chloe X Halle? Protege’s Of Beyonce’ was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Written By: BridgetEE Posted 20 hours ago

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: