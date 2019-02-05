CLOSE
9 O'Clock News
Nick Cannon Speaks on Wendy Williams

Nick Cannon

Source: The Rickey Smiley Morning Show / The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.

Nick Cannon has been sitting as host for Wendy Williams’ talk show while she’s on hiatus, and yesterday he gave an update on her much talked about time off.

“I talked to her and honestly, she sounded amazing y’all,” Nick said while hosting. “We jumped on the phone and the first thing she said was, ‘Nick Cannon, how you doing?’”

Cannon also revealed that he not only talk to Wendy but the entire family and that things got emotional when they talked before he was set to host the show.

Nick Cannon Speaks on Wendy Williams was originally published on hot1079philly.com

