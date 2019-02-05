CLOSE
9 O'Clock News
Nicki Minaj Claims to Be Pregnant

Nicki Minaj

Source: Rancel Lopez / MIA

Nicki Minaj is claiming to be pregnant by her new bae Kenneth Petty.

The rapper jokingly announced the news on her radio show. “I’m pregnant,’ she said before laughing.

Nicki went on to say, “They really gon’ believe me…my manager’s face! He was about to die!”

Nicki said that despite Kenneth’s past legal issues he has known her since she was 14 years old and spiritually she is in “the best place I’ve been in a long time.”

