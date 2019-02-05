Nicki Minaj is claiming to be pregnant by her new bae Kenneth Petty.

The rapper jokingly announced the news on her radio show. “I’m pregnant,’ she said before laughing.

Nicki went on to say, “They really gon’ believe me…my manager’s face! He was about to die!”

Nicki said that despite Kenneth’s past legal issues he has known her since she was 14 years old and spiritually she is in “the best place I’ve been in a long time.”

Nicki Minaj Claims to Be Pregnant was originally published on hot1079philly.com

Written By: Paris Nicole Posted February 5, 2019

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: