DMX was released from prison late January and is jumping right back into work. He announced on his Instagram Monday that he will go on tour celebrating the 20th Anniversary of his debut album, It’s Dark and Hell is Hot.

DMX was still serving time on the actual 20th Anniversary date (May 12, 2018). He will kick off the tour on March 8 in Oklahoma City and end on May 7, 2019 in Pittsburgh. The Detroit stop is set for May 3, 2019 at Saint Andrews.

Tickets go on sale Feb. 8, 2019 at 10A.M. For more information visit the official tour website.

Related:

DMX Released From Jail Looking Like A New Man [PIC]

DMX Headed Back To Jail, Gets One Year Sentence For Tax Evasion

A New Version Of Kanye West’s “Real Friends” Has Surfaced, And DMX Is On It

DMX Announces ‘It’s Dark and Hell is Hot’ 20th Anniversary Tour was originally published on hothiphopdetroit.com

Written By: Jennifer | @jenn.alyse Posted 22 hours ago

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: