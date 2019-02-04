CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

The Word Church Blesses Grandmother Of 11 With A Car [VIDEO]

1 reads
Leave a comment
Cross and Clear Sky

Source: Paul Vozdic / Getty

Just when you think nobody knows your name, nobody knows what you’re going through, nobody knows where you come from, nobody see’s you. Because of your story Jesus will speak your name. And because your testimony is your deliverance, God in return will Bless you by using you. He promised he would never leave you. Your story is evidence that he is real if you just unconditionally hold on to Jesus unchanging hand. He see’s even when the world doesn’t.

Jesus spoke Monique Harwell’s name and Dr. R. A. Vernon of The Word Church in Cleveland, OH listened and with the support of Bedford Nissan’s Matt Greenburg a promise was for-filled that sister Harwell, grandmother of 11 won’t need to ride a RTA Bus during a Polar Vortex to serve God again.

Check out Monique Harwell’s amazing story of service and the blessing that was bestowed below.

View this post on Instagram

Just when you think nobody knows your name, nobody knows what you're going through, nobody knows where you come from, nobody see's you. Because of your story Jesus will speak your name. And because your testimony is your deliverance, God in return will Bless you by using you. He promised he would never leave you. Your story is evidence that he is real if you just unconditionally hold on to Jesus unchanging hand. He see's even when the world doesn't. Jesus spoke Monique Harwell's name and @drravernon of @thewordchurch listened and with the support of @bedfordnissan #MattGreenburg a promise was forfilled that sista Harwell, grandmother of 11 won't need to ride #rta during a Polar Vortex to serve God again 🙌 Amen ▶️⏩⏭ 📽🎬credit: @thewordchurch #youdontevenknowmystory #jesus #promise #testimony #blessing #deliverance #grace #share #video

A post shared by 93.1 WZAK Cleveland (@931wzak) on

MORE WITH SAM SYLK LIVE

Sam Sylk's Reality Hour

14 photos Launch gallery

Sam Sylk's Reality Hour

Continue reading Sam Sylk’s Reality Hour

Sam Sylk's Reality Hour

Tune in daily with Sam Sylk for his Reality hour live on air and on 93.1 WZAK Cleveland Facebook live page.

The Word Church Blesses Grandmother Of 11 With A Car [VIDEO] was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
The 2018 NBA Awards
21 Savage’s Visa App May Have Caused Arrest
 6 hours ago
02.05.19
CBS Drops First Teaser Trailer For Jordan Peele’s…
 23 hours ago
02.05.19
Nicki Minaj Teases 5th Studio Album In New…
 23 hours ago
02.05.19
Bow Wow Got Bit By His Woman, Both…
 23 hours ago
02.05.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close