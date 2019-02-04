CLOSE
Bow Wow Got Bit By His Woman, Both Get Arrested

Celebrities Visit Build - November 14, 2018

Source: Gary Gershoff / Getty

Bow Wow got into a fight with his girl, and it look like he lost and got arrested!?

“Growing Up Hip Hop’s” Bow Wow was taken in by authorities and charged with battery of his on-and-off-again girlfriend and reality co-star Leslie Holden(aka Kiyomi Leslie).

According to WSB-TV, Atlanta police officers were called around 4:15 a.m. on Saturday morning. When they arrived to the scene, Holden told authorities that she had been assaulted by the 31-year-old rapper.

However, both were arrested after police claim they couldn’t determine who was the “primary aggressor.”

“Both parties did sustain visible minor injuries. Officers were unable to determine the primary aggressor of the altercation, so both parties were charged with battery,” a statement sent to PEOPLE read.

“Both parties are being processed and will be transported to Fulton County Jail,” police added.

Here’s a look at their mugshots.

Bow Wow Got Bit By His Woman, Both Get Arrested was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

