TRUMP CONDEMNS HORRIBLE ATTACK ON JUSSIE SMOLETT

TRUMP GIVES HIS INPUT!!!

President Donald Trump on Thursday called the attack on “Empire” star Jussie Smollett “horrible,” condemning the assault by individuals who the actor alleged referenced the president’s campaign slogan as they attacked him.

Smollett, who is black and openly gay, was attacked in Chicago just after 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, the Chicago Tribune reported, by two people who also poured bleach on the actor and wrapped a rope around his neck before fleeing the scene. The two assailants also allegedly yelled racial and homophobic slurs during the attack.

Police are investigating the episode as a potential hate crime.

“It doesn’t get worse, as far as I’m concerned,” Trump said of the attack during an Oval Office exchange with the White House press pool on Thursday.

