Herschel Walker Sights Insight On Bellator MMA & His NFL Career At Super Bowl LIII

| 02.02.19
NFL Legend Herschel Walker joined Brian Mitchell and Scott Linn to talk about the upcoming Bellator Welterweight Grand Prix. Rapper 50 Cent with gift the winner $1 Million Dollars so you can expect to see a lot of knockouts and submissions.

Walker talks about his own MMA career and more with Mitch and Linn.

Herschel Walker Sights Insight On Bellator MMA & His NFL Career At Super Bowl LIII was originally published on woldcnews.com

