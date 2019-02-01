Black History Re:Defined – Reading With A Rapper Founders Jarren Small And Doug Johnson

We celebrate Black History everday but in the month of February we are showcasing Black History RE:DEFINED. We will celebrate and highlight past leaders and those present day change agents that are creating their own history through dynamic video content. From activist, political leaders and innovative educators Black HistoryRE:DEFINED will give you a look at some of just a FEW of Houston’s present day historymakers.

Written By: Brandon Caldwell Posted 14 hours ago

