Black History Month 2019: Byron Allen

Today for Black History Month 2019, we are highlighting media mogul Byron Allen.
Birth Date: April 22, 1961
Hometown: Detroit, Michigan
Fun Facts:
- Byron is the founder of Entertainment Studios, a billion dollar media company
- Byron went to college at the University of Southern California
- Byron bought The Weather Channel
- Byron is also known for his stand-up comedy
- Byron is married to Jennifer Lucas, with whom he has 3 kids (2 daughters, 1 son)
- Byron’s first TV appearance was on The Tonight Show starring Johnny Carson
- Byron was the executive producer for the 2017 film ’47 Meters Down’
We thank you for your contributions Byron Allen.
1. Byron Allen’s Annual Oscar GalaSource:WENN 1 of 7
2. Byron Allen’s Annual Oscar GalaSource:WENN 2 of 7
3. Byron Allen’s Annual Oscar GalaSource:WENN 3 of 7
4. The 2018 BAFTA TV Tea PartySource:WENN 4 of 7
5. Celebs at the Lakers gameSource:WENN 5 of 7
6. Byron Allen’s Annual Oscar GalaSource:WENN 6 of 7
7. Byron Allen and family at Mr Bones Pumpkin PatchSource:WENN 7 of 7
