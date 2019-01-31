WILL MICHAEL B. JORDAN’S KILLMONGER RETURN IN THE NEXT ‘BLACK PANTHER’ FILM ?

We all know the infamous line from Michael B. Jordan’s Black Panther character Killmonger – “Bury me in the ocean, with my ancestors that jumped from the ships, because they knew death was better than bondage.” Unfortunately for Killmonger, he may not be buried, fortunately, for Jordan, and fans of his character, we may get to see him again.

Black Panther is currently up for Oscars and recently won Screen Actor’s Guild awards but fans are already looking to the next chapter. Fans may have an idea of what is coming, thanks to Courtney B. Vance who joined his wife and Black Panther star Angela Bassett on the red carpet of the SAG Awards.

When questioned on her status in being the sequel, Bassett replied: “I would assume so.” Vance took it a step further with “Yes, just go ahead and say it, yes! Everyone will be there, including Michael B.”

Ears of the Marvel Cinematic Universe definitely have perked to the news, however, there were no details on how Jordan’s Killmonger character will be used or if it was a troll job by Vance. Fans will have to wait a while as well, the 2019 slate of films for Marvel include Captain Marvel, Avengers: Endgame, and Spider-Man: Far From Home. In the second of that trio, we may see the return of Black Panther who was killed by the legendary finger snap of Thanos. However, the return of Black Panther could foreshadow information into further storylines down the road.

In the meantime, you will be able to continue to see Michael B. Jordan alongside his castmates in the continuation of awards season, where they may be able to take home some of the biggest awards in film.