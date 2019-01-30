TORY LANEZ IS TRYING TO SHOOT HIS SHOT AT TARAJI P. HENSON

TORY SAYS HE JUST NEEDS ONE CHANCE ! In a recent post on Tory Lanes’ IG Story, he said that he can change Taraji P. Henson’s life! The R&B star proceeds to say, in the same post, ” I just need one chance and ill be singing to her every night” OKAY! We see you Tory shooting your shot! Taraji has yet to respond but the singer made sure to let everyone know he wants some of Taraji!

Written By: Incognito Posted 10 hours ago

