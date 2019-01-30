Malaysia Goodson, a 22-year-old Black woman, died after falling down the subway steps at the Midtown’s 7th Avenue station while trying to carry her 1-year-old daughter Rhylee in a stroller. She had apparently been also carrying groceries.

Goodson was found “unconscious and unresponsive” at the bottom of the steps. The baby survived with minor injuries.

“It may have been a medical episode,” an NYPD spokesperson told PEOPLE. “There’s no indication that the fall may have caused her death. But we can’t know for sure until the [medical examiner] lets us know.”

“I don’t know, maybe she was starting to feel faint,” Goodson’s mother, Tamika Goodson, told the Post. Goodson reportedly suffered from problems with her thyroid and complained of headaches prior to her untimely death. “I’m just still trying to take it all in,’’ the mom said. “I’m trying to see if I’m dreaming. I’m in disbelief.” Goodson’s death raised concerns around the lack of elevators in stations like the one Goodson died in. The MTA has approved 50 new elevators in stations across the city.

Update: Black Woman Who Died Carrying Infant Down Subway Steps May Have Suffered ‘Medical Episode’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Written By: Shamika Sanders Posted 12 hours ago

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: