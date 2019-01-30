Update: Black Woman Who Died Carrying Infant Down Subway Steps May Have Suffered ‘Medical Episode’

0 reads Leave a comment
Malaysia Goodson, a 22-year-old Black woman, died after falling down the subway steps at the Midtown’s 7th Avenue station while trying to carry her 1-year-old daughter Rhylee in a stroller. She had apparently been also carrying groceries.
Goodson was found “unconscious and unresponsive” at the bottom of the steps. The baby survived with minor injuries.
“It may have been a medical episode,” an NYPD spokesperson told PEOPLE. “There’s no indication that the fall may have caused her death. But we can’t know for sure until the [medical examiner] lets us know.”
