Queen Naija Gives Birth to Baby Renzo [PHOTOS]

Queen Naija and boyfriend Clarence White have officially welcomed their baby boy into the world and he is adorable!
Queen Naija shared a photo on Instagram after giving birth to her baby boy Renzo, with the caption reading “Thank You God..”
This is the singer’s second child, she and her ex-husband Chris Sails have a 3-year-old son, named CJ.
Clarence also shared a photo of his new born son’s little hand holding his finger on his Instagram page. How adorable?!
Congratulations are definitely in order for the happy couple! We wish them nothing but the best!
