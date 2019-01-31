CLOSE
Queen Naija Gives Birth to Baby Renzo [PHOTOS]

Queen Naija and boyfriend Clarence White have officially welcomed their baby boy into the world and he is adorable!

Queen Naija shared a photo on Instagram after giving birth to her baby boy Renzo, with the caption reading “Thank You God..”

This is the singer’s second child, she and her ex-husband Chris Sails have a 3-year-old son, named CJ.

Thank You God..

Clarence also shared a photo of his new born son’s little hand holding his finger on his Instagram page.  How adorable?!

Never let go..💙🤞🏽

Congratulations are definitely in order for the happy couple! We wish them nothing but the best!

 

