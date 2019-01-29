This Teen Got 5 Years Probation For Trying To Steal A Jet & You Won’t Believe Where He Was Trying To Go

There’s something about stealing planes to go to a concert that gets a lot of people excited. It happened last summer when a man tried to hijack a plane and make his way to Beyonce and Jay-Z’s On The Run II tour–but surprisingly, that wasn’t the first time something like that happened.

An 18-year-old got arrested on July 4 of last year for trying to steal a commercial jet to fly to a Famous Dex concert. Now, 6 months later, that same teenager pleaded guilty on Thursday for attempted theft of property and commercial burglary.

Zemarcuis Scott has officially received a five-year term of felony probation on each charge, with both running concurrently, according to reports from the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. Scott is going to have to pay a $1,000 fine, court costs, and take part in a mental health treatment. Beyond that, he also isn’t allowed on Texarkana Regional Airport property (which is where he tried to steal the jet) during his probation.

It seems hard to believe, but Scott really attempted to take the jet from the airport during the early hours on July 4 to see the rapper Dex perform in Illinois. This is all according to a probable cause affidavit and psychological evaluation report obtained by The Gazette.

When Scott took his shot at grabbing his own plane, airport security personnel had already seen him jump the property’s fence around 2:30 a.m. and called the police. When officers arrived, Scott was sitting in the pilot’s seat, later telling investigators that he wasn’t worried about flying the jet. He thought he could operate it by simply pulling levers and pushing buttons–which obviously would have turned out very poorly. He added that he’d been thinking about stealing a plane for around a month and was eyeing that particular jet since 10 p.m. on July 3.

Back in August, Scott first pleaded innocent to attempted commercial burglary and attempted theft of property. His attorney, Managing Public Defender Jason Mitchell asked for a mental evaluation for Scott to see if he was competent to stand trial. Later on, in December, it was determined that Scott was indeed competent.

As the people over at Complex pointed out, being so excited to attend a Famous Dex concert is something that definitely raises some eyebrows. Last October, after a performance at UC-Irvine went awry, a video surfaced of the Chicago rapper telling fans to get away from his car. After some refused to back off, Dex can be seen leaning out of his seat wielding what appears to be a gun.

Not exactly the definition of a loving fan-to-artist interaction.

