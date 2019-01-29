CLOSE
CHANCE THE RAPPER PARTNERS WITH POSTMATES TO RAISE MONEY FOR HIS NON-PROFIT SOCIAL WORKS CHI

Chance The Rapper has teamed up with Postmates to raise money for his nonprofit organization Social Works Chi.

In an Instagram video, the Chicago native says, “I am proudly announcing that my nonprofit Social Works is partnering with Postmates. So, for four days next week, Tuesday- Friday, if you place an order within Chance’s Chicago Favorites, you’ll be donating $1 to Social Works.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/BtOQ8D-AQVd/embed/captioned/?cr=1&v=12&wp=540&rd=http%3A%2F%2Fthesource.com&rp=%2F2019%2F01%2F29%2Fchance-the-rapper-partners-with-postmates-to-raise-money-for-his-non-profit-social-works-chi%2F#%7B%22ci%22%3A0%2C%22os%22%3A918%7DSocial Works aims to empower the youth through the arts, education, and civic engagement. To learn more click here,

Photos
