With the temperature dropping to the teens, there are people that still need shelter from this harsh cold weather.

There will be Shelters available for people to go to.

Click here to see the list of shelters

According to Hamilton County Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency officials, The Library downtown will open it’s doors to those who need to stay warm during normal business hours. (FOX19)

Cincinnati: Shelters To Escape Cold Weather was originally published on rnbcincy.com

Written By: Don Juan Fasho Posted 4 hours ago

