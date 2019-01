Another sad story in Cincinnati, a man remains in the hospital after a crazy night of shooting downtown.

Police said the shootings took place overnight around 4 a.m. in the West End in two separate locations. (WLWT)

Let us continue to pray for those that are affected by this.

We have to stop this violence in our city.

Cincinnati: Shooting Downtown! was originally published on rnbcincy.com

Written By: Don Juan Fasho Posted 12 hours ago

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: