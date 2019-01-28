YOUNG THUG SAYS LIL WAYNE IS SUING FOR ‘BARTER 7’

It appears to still be tension between Young Thug and Lil Wayne.

According to an Instagram Live session from Thugga’s girlfriend, Jerrika, Weezy is salty about the rapper’s album title, Barter 7, which was a direct diss to the veteran rapper.

In the video, Jerrika repeatedly asks the “All da Smoke” rapper on an update on the 2015 follow-up. After the third time, she asked he responded, “Lil Wayne trying to sue me for that.”

Young Thug initially wanted to name the collection Carter 6, meanwhile, Tunechi was still fighting to release Tha Carter V. Lil Wayne threatened him with a lawsuit and instead he opted with the Blood rendition of the name.

“Can’t name the mixtape Carter 6 because these f—k ass n——s tryin’ to sue just like some hoes,” Thug said in an Instagram video from April of that year. “Big ol’ Blood so…Barter 6 on the f-ckin’ way.”

Jeffrey announced the follow-up since 2017 but failed to deliver. Now we have some insight into why.

But his fans have been holding up fine because he released many projects since Barter 6 including his most recent project On The Rvn in September.