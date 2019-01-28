Kanye West Suing Roc-A-Fella Records Because He Wants To Be “Set Free”

Looks like Kanye wants to no longer be under contract with his record labels.

via TheBlast

The newest lawsuit, obtained by The Blast, focuses on Ye’s relationship with Bravado merchandising and Island Def Jam, and claims the companies have been exploiting “one of the world’s most iconic, multi-faceted, and productive talents.”

Kanye is officially seeking an order from a judge to make him “free and clear of obligations” owed to Island Def Jam, after having the hip-hop artist under contract for 17 years.

