Meek Mill joined by Fabolous on ‘SNL’ debut

Meek Mill

Source: @JustInMyView / R1 Digital

Meek Mill run as of late has been nothing short of amazing. He continued to impress the world over the weekend, this time leaving his imprint on Saturday Night Live.

Meek was made his SNL debut performing “Going Bad” and was joined on stage with Faboulous for their hit “Uptown Vibes” Meek Mill, who recently announced a Reform initiative, also performed his album lead “Championships”

Check out some clips from Meek’s appearance.

 

Meek Mill joined by Fabolous on ‘SNL’ debut was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

