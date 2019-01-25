CLOSE
Columbus Restaurant Employee Diagnosed With Hepatitis B

Columbus,OH-  If you have eaten at Fuzzy’s Taco Shop (479 North High Street) between Jan.1 and Jan 16,2019, the health department is asking for you to get a hepatitis A vaccine. The Columbus Public Health is investigating the restaurant after an employee who has had direct contact with food was diagnosed with Hepatitis A.

According to 10tv.com, the health department revealed all staff at Fuzz’s Taco Shop have been vaccinated and no one else is sick.

There will be a public vaccination clinic for adults on Jan. 26 from noon to 4 p.m. at Columbus Public Health located at 240 Parsons Avenue.

As of 2018, it has been 213 cases investigated with Columbus Public Health and the Franklin County Health Department.

Columbus Restaurant Employee Diagnosed With Hepatitis B was originally published on joycolumbus.com

