Kim Porter’s Official Cause Of Death Released

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - June 19, 2018

Source: gotpap/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

The entertainment world is still in mourning over the shocking death of Kim Porter, the mother of P. Diddy’s children back in November.

There was a lot of speculation about the cause of the late models death. All that was known for certain was that she had been sick since returning from a trip and had not seemed to be getting any better.  911 was called to Kim Porters Los Angeles home November 15, 2018 and was pronounced dead shortly after.

The official cause of death was released today.

This via TMZ

The L.A. County Coroner’s office released the cause of death as lobar pneumonia — which is an inflammation of an entire lobe of the lungs.

We will continue to keep Kim Porter’s children, family and friends lifted in our prayers.

Kim Porter’s Official Cause Of Death Released was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Photos
