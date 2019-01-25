FOOT LOCKER LINKS WITH TEE GRIZZLEY AND COMEDIAN HAHA DAVIS FOR THE LATEST NIKE “HOME & AWAY” COLLECTION

Both fellas were tapped to help launch the two Air Force 1 iterations included in this set, which is also a nice promotional tool for the recently-launched Foot Locker Power Store in Metro Detroit. The two colorways showcase themes that represent the Motor City, like a name tag motif synonymous with auto body shop uniforms, a “313” tongue tab that we all know as the Detroit area code and an overall Detroit Pistons theme that plays out between the two iterations — “Motor City Bad Boys” motifs and a red/blue colorway that Michigan basketball fans know very well. The campaign launches in full next week, and we can’t wait to get a look at the full rollout.
The Detroit-themed Foot Locker x Nike “Home & Away” Collection featuring Tee Grizzley and Haha Davis launches on the Foot Locker YouTube and other social channels next weekend (February 2). Get a first look at both colorways below:
