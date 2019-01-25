FOOT LOCKER LINKS WITH TEE GRIZZLEY AND COMEDIAN HAHA DAVIS FOR THE LATEST NIKE “HOME & AWAY” COLLECTION

Foot Locker got off to a great start with the initial launch of its exclusive Nike “Home & Away” collection, which included city-themed drops spearheaded by Houston’s own Maxo Kream, Denzel Curry repping for Florida and YFN Lucci handling things for ATL. The latest stop is in Detroit, and the hometown hosts this time around are rising MC Tee Grizzley and social media funnyman Haha Davis. Both fellas were tapped to help launch the two Air Force 1 iterations included in this set, which is also a nice promotional tool for the recently-launched Foot Locker Power Store in Metro Detroit. The two colorways showcase themes that represent the Motor City, like a name tag motif synonymous with auto body shop uniforms, a “313” tongue tab that we all know as the Detroit area code and an overall Detroit Pistons theme that plays out between the two iterations — “Motor City Bad Boys” motifs and a red/blue colorway that Michigan basketball fans know very well. The campaign launches in full next week, and we can’t wait to get a look at the full rollout. The Detroit-themed Foot Locker x Nike “Home & Away” Collection featuring Tee Grizzley and Haha Davis launches on the Foot Locker YouTube and other social channels next weekend (February 2). Get a first look at both colorways below:

Posted 2 hours ago

