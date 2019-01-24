CLOSE
Music
HomeMusic

Taraji Interrupts Her Friend’s Wedding In This EXCLUSIVE ‘What Men Want’ Clip

2 reads
Leave a comment
Taraji P. Henson

Source: Paramount Pictures / Paramount Pictures

What if you could hear men’s thoughts like Taraji P. Henson in the reimagined flick What Men Want based off the classic Mel Gibson comedy What Women Want? 

Would you interrupt your friend’s wedding to tell her about her promiscuous fiancé? That’s precisely what happens in this EXCLUSIVE sneak peek of what happens during the wedding scene in What Men Want.

Check it out, below:

What Men Want hits theaters February 6, 2019

RELATED STORIES:

Taraji P. Henson Talks Her Viral GIF And Who In Black Hollywood She’s Clapping For Right Now

GET THE LOOK: Taraji P. Henson’s Romantic Hairstyle Is Perfect For Your Next Date

Taraji Interrupts Her Friend’s Wedding In This EXCLUSIVE ‘What Men Want’ Clip was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Lil Wayne ft. XXXTentacion “Don’t Cry,” T-Pain ft.…
 14 hours ago
01.24.19
NEW MUSIC: J.COLE “MIDDLE CHILD”
 17 hours ago
01.23.19
Spike Lee Possibly Working On “School Daze” Broadway…
 21 hours ago
01.23.19
OSCAR NOMINATIONS 2019
 24 hours ago
01.23.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close