CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

McDonald’s Offering FREE Bacon on Anything

1 reads
Leave a comment

 

If you love bacon January 29th is your day!  McDonald’s announced that they are giving away FREE bacon with anything on their menu during Bacon Hour!

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

Bacon hour will take place between 4-5pm and all of you have to do is request bacon with your favorite sandwich, sundae, chicken nuggets or maybe even sprinkled on top of your french fries.  McDonald’s isn’t just giving you any old bacon, it’s smoked thick Applewood bacon.  Whatever you want bacon on, McDonald’s will do it!

 

The Latest:

McDonald’s Offering FREE Bacon on Anything was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Lil Wayne ft. XXXTentacion “Don’t Cry,” T-Pain ft.…
 14 hours ago
01.24.19
NEW MUSIC: J.COLE “MIDDLE CHILD”
 17 hours ago
01.23.19
Spike Lee Possibly Working On “School Daze” Broadway…
 21 hours ago
01.23.19
OSCAR NOMINATIONS 2019
 24 hours ago
01.23.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close